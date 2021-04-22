AT&T Scores on Wireless Growth and HBO Max

AT&T reported its first-quarter results, scoring big on wireless subscriber growth and HBO Max subscriptions.

The wireless company reported revenue of $43.9 billion for the quarter, up to 2.7%. Even more significantly, AT&T added 595,000 postpaid subscribers, the most valuable customers for a wireless carrier. The company also added an additional 207,000 prepaid subscribers.

HBO was another bright spot for the company, adding 2.7 million HBO Max and HBO subscriptions.

“We continued to excel in growing customer relationships in our market focus areas of mobility, fiber and HBO Max,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. “We had another strong quarter of postpaid phone net adds, higher gross adds, lower churn and good growth in Mobility EBITDA. We also continue to increase penetration in markets where we offer fiber broadband and we’re moving quickly to deploy more fiber. HBO Max continued to deliver strong subscriber and revenue growth in advance of our international and AVOD launches planned for June.”

AT&T’s report is in direct contrast to Verizon, who reported a loss of 178,000 postpaid connections during the same period.