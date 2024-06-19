AT&T Raising Prices On Some Unlimited Plans by $20 Per Month

AT&T is once again raising prices, this time by as much as $20 per month for some older unlimited plans, according to the company.

AT&T appears to be trying to force customers away from older, retired unlimited plans. As part of that effort, the company is increasing prices by $10 to $20.

We’re increasing the monthly charge on most of our retired unlimited wireless plans. This change will allow us to provide additional benefits to your plan and continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect. Starting in August 2024, you’ll see the relevant price change reflected on your August bill. If you have a single line of service on your plan, your monthly plan charge will increase by $10.

If you have multiple lines on your plan, your monthly plan charge will increase by a total of $20. This is the total monthly increase, not per line increase. The good news is your plan isn’t going away. You’ll be getting added high-speed data and hotspot data, and you can continue to enjoy your existing benefits, including unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and AT&T ActiveArmorSM mobile security.

While the company says the old plans aren’t going away, it does spend a considerable portion of the webpage highlighting the benefits of its new plans. Clearly, the company wants to move customers to its new options, and is increasing prices of the old plans as an incentive.