AT&T Now Offering 5Gbps Fiber Internet in 70 Markets

AT&T is claiming to be the fastest major internet provider, thanks to its 5Gbps fiber service that is now available in 70 metro areas.

Fiber internet is the gold standard for home users and businesses alike, powering the next generation of AR, VR, gaming, development, and business processes. As one of the biggest internet providers in the US, AT&T has been expanding its fiber offerings and increasing speeds.

According to the company, its latest upgrade covers almost 5.2 million customers in roughly 70 metro areas, including L.A., Atlanta, and Dallas. Customers will be able to choose from symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig tiers.

“As we set out to become America’s best connectivity provider, we’re doubling down on fiber in our broadband infrastructure,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. “With true multi-gig speeds, and symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will redefine how we experience the internet and drive innovation, from education, to work, to entertainment.”

The company plans to bring multi-gig internet service to 30 million customers by the end of 2025.