No More Free Streaming Services For New AT&T Customers

AT&T is no longer bundling HBO Max, or any other streaming service, with its top-tier plan, bucking a popular trend among wireless carriers.

Wireless carriers are always looking for ways to reduce churn, the changeover of customers that bounce from one carrier to another. Bundling extra services, such as TV streaming options, has proven to be a good way to keep customers from jumping ship. While Verizon and T-Mobile both bundle services with their plans, AT&T has now ended its bundling promo, according to Next TV.

“HBO Max is a great service, but we constantly experiment with the features we offer our customers to give them the best value,” AT&T said in a statement.

While it’s not exactly the same, AT&T did increase the amount of hotspot data on the unlimited plan from 40GB to 50GB. Only time will tell which option new customers will prefer.