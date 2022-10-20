AT&T Fined $23 Million for Bribing a Politician’s Ally

AT&T is adding to the long list of fines levied against, this time to the tune of $23 million for bribery.

AT&T has a long history of running afoul of regulations, being fined millions in the process. According to the Department of Justice, the latest fine is a whopping $23 million for bribery.

Illinois Bell Telephone Company, LLC, which does business as AT&T Illinois, today agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into alleged misconduct involving the company’s efforts to unlawfully influence former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael J. Madigan.

AT&T admitted to arranging “for payments to be made to an ally of Madigan to influence and reward Madigan’s efforts to assist AT&T Illinois with respect to legislation sought by the company.”

Under the agreement, the prosecution will be deferred for two years, giving AT&T time to abide by conditions set by the DOJ. Should those conditions be met, the case will be dismissed in two years.