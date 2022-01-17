AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile Top Spenders at FCC’s 5G Auction

AT&T, Dish, and T-Mobile were the biggest spenders at the latest auction for 5G spectrum.

Wireless carriers are racing to deploy their 5G networks, with mid-band spectrum being the most desirable for speed, range, and penetration. AT&T and Verizon, in particular, have had to spend big to acquire mid-band, while T-Mobile inherited a wealth of it as a result of buying Sprint.

According toThe Verge, AT&T and Dish — which is building out its own 5G network — spent the most for the 3.45GHz band. AT&T spent $9 billion, while Dish spent $7.3 billion. T-Mobile rounded out the top three at $2.9 billion.

Although the spectrum is close to the C-band spectrum that has caused a major issue with the airline industry, experts believe it is less likely to cause interference with aircraft altimeters as C-band.

Interestingly, Verizon did not participate in the auction.