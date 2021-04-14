AT&T and WarnerMedia Launching Distance Learning Platform

AT&T has announced it is launching AT&T Connected Learning, a distance learning platform, in partnership with WarnerMedia.

Distance learning was kicked into overdrive as a result of the pandemic. Even post-pandemic, many teachers believe technology will play a larger role in education. AT&T sees an opportunity and is teaming with its subsidiary, WarnerMedia, to provide a platform teachers will be able to use now and in the future.

AT&T Connected Learning is our multi-year commitment to help stem the tide of learning loss, narrow the homework gap, and create compelling educational content. The initiative builds on our previous investments and long-standing commitment to education. It includes multiple solutions to connect today’s learners with the skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.

The companies plan on using exclusive content from WarnerMedia properties and talents, with a view to helping students succeed with their studies. The platform will also provide tools to assist students with critical thinking and socio-emotional learning.

AT&T said the companies will also work with the Public Library Association in the furtherance of their goals.