Asus Tries to Reassure Customers Amid Overheating Issues

Asus has been under fire — no pun intended — for overheating issues and motherboards that are burning up.

According to Digital Trends, overvolting seems to have caused overheating issues, with customers returning the company’s motherboards in droves. Some users have reported bulging computers and burn marks, along with dead processors.

Asus has issued a statement in an attempt to ease concerns:

We want to address the concerns that have been raised by our users about whether recent BIOS updates will impact the warranty of ASUS AM5 motherboards. We would like to reassure our customers that both beta and fully validated BIOS updates for ASUS AM5 motherboards are covered by the original manufacturer’s warranty. We would also like to confirm the following points: 1.The ASUS AM5 motherboard warranty also covers all AMD EXPO, Intel XMP, and DOCP memory configurations. 2.All recent BIOS updates follow the latest AMD voltage guidelines for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors. Furthermore, we would like to reiterate our commitment to supporting the AMD AM5 platform and our customers. For any further inquiries about your ASUS AM5 motherboard, please contact our customer service for support. Thank you for choosing ASUS.

As Digital Trends points out, EXPO profiles are not usually covered under warranty since they are considered a form of overclocking. The fact that Asus is willing to warranty them is an indication just how far the company is willing to go to ease customer concerns.