Asahi Linux Project Has Released GPU Drivers for M-Series Macs

The Asahi Linux project has just hit a major milestone, releasing the first public GPU drivers for Apple’s M-series Macs.

The Asahi Linux project has been working to bring Linux to the M-series Macs, but they have had to reverse engineer much of the low-level hardware support. The graphics drivers were one of the major sticking points, but the project has finally released a public version.

“This release features work-in-progress OpenGL 2.1 and OpenGL ES 2.0 support for all current Apple M-series systems,” the developers write. “That’s enough for hardware acceleration with desktop environments, like GNOME and KDE. It’s also enough for older 3D games, like Quake3 and Neverball. While there’s always room for improvement, the driver is fast enough to run all of the above at 60 frames per second at 4K.”

The developers warn there could still be bugs since the “drivers have not yet passed the OpenGL (ES) conformance tests.” The developers also make clear that they are working on Vulcan support, and much of the work has been done with that in mind.

Even so, the release is good news for Linux users wanting to take advantage of Apple’s revolutionary custom silicon.