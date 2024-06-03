Arm Sets Sights On Half the PC Market In Five Years

Arm has an ambitious goal in sight, that of capturing at least half of the PC market share in the next five years, according to CEO Rene Haas.

In an exclusive by Reuters, Haas said there is no reason for Arm not to capture half the PC market in the next few years, with Microsoft playing a pivotal role in the company’s plans.

“Arm’s market share in Windows – I think, truly, in the next five years, it could be better than 50%,” CEO Rene Haas told the outlet in an interview.

“They’ve (Microsoft) gone way beyond anything they had (in developer tools) and they really picked it up in the last couple of years,” Haas added. “They are very, very much committed from a software standpoint.”

Microsoft has been trying to improve Arm adoption for years, but performance has lagged behind. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X line of chips—based on Arm designs—are delivering the performance needed to become mainstream. Microsoft is confident enough in the Snapdragon X chips that it is using them to power its Copilot+ PCs and their AI features.

Microsoft and other PC makers are trying to catch up with Apple and its M-series line of chips, also based on Arm’s designs. Apple’s custom silicon has exceeded what many thought possible, offering a unique blend of performance and industry-leading battery life.

Intel, meanwhile, is desperately trying to stay relevant, saying its upcoming Lunar Lake chips will compete favorably with Arm’s latest designs, touting the yet-to-be-released chip as ideal for Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs.

In light of success Apple has experienced with its custom silicon, a successful launch of Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs could spell the end of Intel’s dominance in the desktop and notebook space.