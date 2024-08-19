Arm Reportedly Working On A GPU Chip

Arm is reportedly working on a GPU, a move that could pose a challenge to Nvidia in an industry where GPUs are the new gold.

GPUs are used both in their traditional roles, as well as to power the AI revolution. Arm-based chips already power the majority of phones and tablets, and are making significant headway in servers and personal computers, thanks to their performance and power efficiency.

According to Globes, Arm may be looking to duplicate that success in the GPU market. The company reportedly has 100 engineers working on GPU designs at its facility in Ra’anana, Israel.

Arm is unique in the semiconductor industry. Unlike Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm and others, Arm creates chip designs that licenses to other companies. Depending on the license, client companies can significantly modify the base designs to tailor them to their needs.

If Arm successfully launches its own GPU design, it could help level the AI playing field, giving companies and startups a viable alternative to Nvidia’s chips.