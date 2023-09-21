Arizona Governor: TSMC Plant May Be Upgraded

Governor Katie Hobbs is telling critics not to rule out TSMC’s Arizona plant as a “paperweight,” saying it may be upgraded.

TSMC has been building a semiconductor plant in Arizona, but the project has been mired in issues. Among the latest is accusations by an analyst that the factory will be a “paperweight,” since any chips produced there still have to go to Taiwan for final assembly, a process known as packaging.

According to 9to5Mac, Governor Hobbs is saying people shouldn’t rule out the facility’s importance, with Arizona and TSMC officials discussing the possibility of upgrading the plant to include packaging capabilities.

Governor Hobbs said Arizona and TSMC are “working through some bugs.”