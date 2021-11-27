Apple’s Upcoming AR Headsets Will Have the Power of an M1 Mac

Apple’s new augmented reality (AR) headsets will offer M1 Mac-level performance, and is expected to hit the market in late 2022.

Apple has been rumored to be working on an AR headset for some time, but it appears they’re finally close to hitting the market. Even better, the headsets are expected to offer performance on par with the M1 Mac.

Noted Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo wrote a research report, seen by MacRumors, that details the new device.

We predict that Apple’s AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.

The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1.

Kuo also says the new headsets will support virtual reality (VR), in addition to AR.