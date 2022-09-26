Apple’s Remaining 2022 Launches Will Likely Be via Press Release

Don’t expect any more major Apple events for the rest of the year, with a new report saying Apple will turn to press releases.

Apple’s events are cornerstones of the tech industry, with the company putting on some of the most professional presentations and product releases in the world. With the company’s most recent event centered around the iPhone 14, many were expecting another event in October to unveil new iPads and Macs.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via MacRumors, whatever products Apple intends to release during the remainder of 2022 will not be released via one of its normal events. Instead, the company is “likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press.”

The most likely candidates for release are an updated iPad Pro with an M2 chip, a new Mac mini, and new MacBook Pros.