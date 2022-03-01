Apple’s Next iPhone May Be $199 and Have 5G

Apple is reportedly preparing to release an updated iPhone SE with 5G, and it may cost as little as $199.

The last iPhone SE was a sleeper hit for Apple, a phone that included the features most people care about, while still being reasonably priced. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record for reliably predicting Apple’s moves, the next iPhone SE will be released in March.

The new model is expected to have 5G, and will likely maintain a similar size and design as the current model. The big news, however, is that Apple may release the phone for as little as $199, opening the door for the company to make major headway in markets like India.

“A device priced at $200 could make inroads in regions like Africa, South America and parts of Asia that are currently Android strongholds,” writes Gurman. “That would let Apple Inc. sign up more customers for services, potentially making a low-end iPhone quite lucrative for Apple in the long run. But so far, the company has steered well clear of that approach.”

If Gurman’s prediction is correct, Apple may find itself with a sudden, and massive, influx of new customers.