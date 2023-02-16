Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Reportedly Delayed Till June

Apple is reportedly delaying the debut of its mixed-reality headset once again, this time by a couple more months.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset for some time. Reports indicated the company could release it this April, after multiple previous delays. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a very reliable Apple watcher, the headset has been delayed once again.

Gurman’s sources say the company is delaying the launch of the headset from April to June, blaming both hardware and software issues that still need to be worked out.

Apple is well-known for obsessing over every detail of a product and has a track record of succeeding where many others fail in a given category. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the company is taking a couple of extra months to work out details it perceives as problems.