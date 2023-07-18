Apple’s M3-Powered Macs May Launch in October

A new reports pegs October as the month we may see Macs powered by Apple’s upcoming M3 custom silicon.

Apple has been pushing its custom silicon forward, increasing performance with each generation and iteration. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via 9to5Mac, the new M3-powered Macs are likely to make an appearance in October.

As recently as April, TSMC was having yield issues with 3nm chip production, which include the M3. Reports indicated the company’s yields were only around 55%. If Apple is indeed launching Macs powered by the M3, it appears TSMC has worked out its production issues.