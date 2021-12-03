Apple’s M3 Chip Nears Production

Apple may have just released the M1 Pro and Max, but reports indicate the company’s M3 is nearing production.

According to MacRumors, TSMC has already begun a pilot program for production of 3nm chips. It’s believed volume production will begin in Q4 2022, with the chips reaching Apple and other customers in 2023.

Moving to 3nm production will provide better performance and/or power efficiency. Apple’s phones, tablets and M1 Macs already lead the industry in performance and power, with the very best Android phones lagging far behind. Even Apple’s M1 Macs rival the best Intel and AMD have to offer, while providing industry-leading battery life.

According to MacRumors, the new chips could have up to four dies, which could mean as many as 40 cores — four times the number the M1 Pro and Max have.

If the reports are true, the M3 could be another revolutionary leap forward for Apple’s devices.