Apple’s iPhone Empire Expands: Seven Models by 2027, Under-Screen Tech and Foldables Reshape Lineup

Apple Inc. is poised to dramatically broaden its iPhone portfolio, with plans for as many as seven models annually by 2027, according to supply-chain analysts and leaks from insiders. This aggressive expansion comes amid intensifying competition from Samsung Electronics Co. and Chinese rivals, pushing the tech giant to diversify beyond its traditional four-model fall cadence. Recent reports detail under-screen Face ID for the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro series, a front camera relocation, and the debut of foldable devices, signaling a pivotal shift in product strategy.

The catalyst for this transformation traces to Apple’s internal roadmap, which The Information outlined based on discussions with executives at suppliers like LG Display Co. and Samsung Display Co. The report reveals that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, slated for fall 2026, will integrate under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the Dynamic Island cutout. Additionally, the front-facing camera will shift to the top-left corner, a design tweak aimed at maximizing display real estate while maintaining authentication security.

Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, posting on Weibo, corroborated these details, noting Apple’s strategy to first test under-screen cameras in a 2026 foldable iPhone before full adoption in the 2027 all-screen model marking the device’s 20th anniversary. This phased approach allows Apple to refine the technology amid consumer scrutiny.

Proliferation of iPhone Variants

By 2027, Apple’s lineup could include an iPhone ‘e’ budget model, standard iPhone, iPhone Air (a slimmed-down flagship), Pro, Pro Max, Ultra, and a foldable variant, per analysis from AppleInsider. This seven-model structure mirrors Samsung’s diverse Galaxy portfolio, which has helped it capture market share in emerging regions. Posts on X from leaker Max Weinbach speculate on fall 2027 launches encompassing iPhone Air 2, iPhone Fold 2, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra.

The expansion builds on 2025’s iPhone 17 series, which introduced an ‘Air’ model as a thinner alternative to the Pro Max, and a spring-launched iPhone 17e targeting price-sensitive buyers. MacRumors reports that Apple will debut next-generation under-screen camera tech in the 2026 foldable before adapting it for the 2027 iPhone, a move to gauge user feedback on image quality through OLED panels.

Supply-chain whispers indicate separate spring and fall launches: budget-oriented models like the iPhone e and Air in the first half, premium Pro, Ultra, and Fold devices in September. This cadence could boost annual shipments by 10-15%, analysts estimate, offsetting maturing demand in premium segments.

Under-Screen Innovations Take Center Stage

For the iPhone 18 Pro duo, MacRumors, citing The Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu, confirms no pill-shaped Dynamic Island, with Face ID sensors embedded beneath the display and the selfie camera repositioned to the top-left. This design echoes prototypes tested by display makers, where transparency in OLED layers allows light passage without compromising resolution.

Digital Trends notes in its coverage that Apple is ‘inching toward an all-screen iPhone 2027 by testing under-screen camera tech in a foldable first,’ highlighting risks like reduced camera performance due to light diffusion. Early tests reportedly show viable 12-megapixel quality, though infrared Face ID arrays demand precision manufacturing to avoid authentication glitches.

Historical context underscores the stakes: Apple’s Dynamic Island, introduced in 2022, was a clever workaround for notch limitations. Now, with competitors like ZTE Corp. already shipping under-display cameras, Cupertino must deliver seamless integration to justify premium pricing.

Foldables and Air Models Redefine Form Factors

The 2026 iPhone Fold, expected with an 8-inch inner display, will pioneer Apple’s under-screen tech, per 9to5Mac. Priced above $1,500, it targets enterprise users and early adopters, competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Cases with curved glass backs, mentioned in The Information, suggest a book-style hinge for durability.

MacRumors details the iPhone Air 2 for 2027, featuring a metal-clad battery for slimness and a 5,800mAh capacity in the Pro Max-sized chassis—up from current 4,600mAh. This enables all-day usage without bulk, appealing to users ditching larger Pros for portability.

Weinbach’s X thread posits the Ultra as the pinnacle, potentially with a 6.9-inch display and advanced cooling, positioning it above Pro Max in the hierarchy. Spring releases would handle volume models, freeing fall events for halo products.

Supply Chain Shifts and Manufacturing Hurdles

LG Display and Samsung are ramping under-panel sensor production, with yields improving to 70% from initial 40%, sources tell The Information. Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. face retooled assembly lines for foldable hinges, costing billions but promising higher margins on premium SKUs.

Digital Trends warns of potential delays if camera optics falter, as seen in prior under-display efforts by Oppo and Vivo. Apple’s vertical integration—via custom A-series chips and in-house modems—mitigates risks, but glass suppliers like Corning Inc. must innovate for crease-free foldables.

Cost implications are stark: under-screen tech adds $50-70 per unit, foldables $200 more, per teardowns. Yet, with iPhone revenue at $200 billion annually, scale economies could preserve 40% gross margins.

Strategic Implications for Market Dominance

This roadmap positions Apple to reclaim foldable leadership, where it lags Samsung’s 50% share. Seven models enable tiered pricing from $599 iPhone e to $2,000 Ultra, capturing 25% global volume versus today’s 20%.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via Medium, aligns with these timelines, forecasting foldable shipments at 10 million units by 2028. Competition from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.’s tri-fold concepts adds pressure, but Apple’s ecosystem lock-in—iOS 20 with enhanced Apple Intelligence—bolsters retention.

Investor eyes turn to 2026 capex, with Apple guiding $10 billion for advanced displays. Success here could propel shares past $300, validating CEO Tim Cook’s diversification beyond stagnant base models.