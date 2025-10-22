Apple’s Folding iPad Delayed to 2029 Over Weight and Crease Issues

Apple’s ambitious push into foldable devices has hit another snag, with reports indicating that its much-anticipated large folding iPad may not arrive until 2029 at the earliest. According to sources familiar with the project, engineering hurdles are proving more formidable than expected, forcing the company to reassess timelines and technical specifications.

The device, rumored to feature an expansive screen that unfolds to around 18 or 20 inches, represents Apple’s bold attempt to blend tablet portability with laptop-like productivity. Insiders suggest that prototypes have struggled with issues like excessive weight and creasing on the flexible display, challenges that echo those faced by competitors in the foldable space.

Engineering Roadblocks and Development Delays

Bloomberg, in a recent report, highlighted that Apple initially targeted a 2028 launch but has now pushed it back due to persistent problems with weight and OLED display technology. The publication noted that current prototypes tip the scales at about 3.5 pounds, comparable to a MacBook Pro and significantly heavier than existing iPad models, which could undermine the device’s appeal as a lightweight, versatile gadget. This delay aligns with broader industry trends where foldable tech demands innovations in materials science to achieve durability without bulk.

Apple has been collaborating with display partners like Samsung to refine the technology, but achieving a seamless fold without visible creases or structural weaknesses remains elusive. As AppleInsider detailed, these setbacks are not isolated; earlier rumors pegged a 2026 release, only for analysts to revise expectations multiple times amid supply chain and design complications.

Shifting Timelines and Market Implications

This isn’t the first pivot for Apple’s foldable aspirations. Analyst Jeff Pu, as cited in various reports, initially forecasted a 2026 debut for both a foldable iPhone and iPad, but recent updates from MacRumors suggest the iPad’s larger form factor exacerbates hinge and panel issues, leading to the current 2029 estimate. The foldable iPhone, by contrast, appears on a steadier path, potentially arriving in 2027, according to hinge-related rumors covered by AppleInsider.

For industry observers, these delays underscore Apple’s cautious approach to innovation, prioritizing perfection over speed. With iPad sales plateauing amid incremental updates to models like the M5 iPad Pro, a groundbreaking foldable could reinvigorate the category. However, pricing rumors from Bloomberg point to a steep $3,000 to $3,900 tag, positioning it as a premium offering that might limit mass adoption.

Competitive Pressures and Strategic Outlook

Rivals like Samsung and Lenovo have already staked claims in foldable tablets, with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold series demonstrating market viability despite their own teething problems. Apple’s entry, codenamed J312, aims to differentiate through seamless integration with its ecosystem, potentially running a hybrid of iPadOS and macOS features for enhanced multitasking.

Yet, as Digital Trends observed, the weight issue alone could force redesigns, possibly incorporating lighter composites or advanced alloys. Analysts warn that prolonged delays risk ceding ground to competitors, but Apple’s history of disruptive launches—think the original iPad in 2010—suggests it could still redefine portable computing.

Investor Sentiment and Future Prospects

Wall Street has taken note, with shares showing minimal fluctuation amid the news, reflecting confidence in Apple’s broader portfolio. Still, for insiders, this delay highlights the high stakes of venturing into uncharted hardware territories, where balancing form, function, and feasibility is paramount.

Looking ahead, if Apple overcomes these obstacles by 2029, the folding iPad could emerge as a category-defining product, much like its predecessors. Until then, the company may focus on refining existing lines, ensuring that when the foldable finally unfolds, it does so without compromise.