Apple’s App Store Set to Hit $85 Billion in Sales in 2021

New data indicates the Apple App Store is on track to blow past last year’s earnings, topping $85 billion in 2021.

The App Store is the primary way for iOS/iPadOS devices to download software and has become a substantial money-maker for Apple. According to data from SensorTower, global App Store spending will reach $85.1 billion by the end of 2021. This represents a 17.7% year-over-year increase from the $72.3 billion the App Store accounted for in 2020.

Similarly, the Google Play Store will reach $47.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 23.5% over 2020’s $38.8 billion.

TikTok was the highest earning non-game app across both platforms, but lagged behind Google One when looking exclusively at the Play Store. TikTok was also the most downloaded app on the App Store, but came in third place behind Facebook and Instagram on the Play Store. Facebook and Instagram came in second and third on the App Store.