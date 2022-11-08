Apple’s Advanced AR Glasses May Not Arrive Until 2026

While Apple is widely expected to release an AR/VR headset as early as next year, the company’s more advanced AR glasses may be delayed.

Apple’s Tim Cook has been a big proponent of augmented reality (AR), even believing it be the superior option over virtual reality (VR). The company is expected to announce a more traditional AR/VR headset in the coming months. Fans and analysts, however, have been looking forward to Apple’s more advanced AR glasses, which will have far wider application.

According to Haitong International Tech Research Jeff Pu, in an email to MarketWatch, “design issues” may have pushed the glasses to 2026, two years after the initially expected 2024.

“We now expect the AR Glass to be postponed to 2025-2026, due to design issues,” he said in the email.