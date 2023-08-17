Apple’s $500 Million ‘Batterygate’ Settlement Clears Final Hurdle

Apple’s $500 million settlement agreement stemming from it throttling iPhones has cleared its final hurdle, and the company will begin sending out payments.

Apple was sued for throttling performance on older phones with degraded batteries in an effort to preserve what was left of their lifespan. Customers sued the iPhone maker, however, because the adjustment was made behind the scenes, with consumers having no say in the matter.

MacRumors is reporting that Apple has cleared the final hurdle to mailing out settlement checks, with a judge ruling against two plaintiffs that objected to the terms of the deal.

iPhone owners that submitted a complaint prior to the deadline in 2020 will receive approximately $65.