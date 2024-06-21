Apple Won’t Launch Apple Intelligence In the EU

Apple has said it won’t launch its Apple Intelligence (A.I.) in the EU, citing concerns over the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple revealed its much-anticipated A.I. at WWDC, promising to greatly enhance Siri with generative AI, as well as bring a slew of powerful features to the iOS and macOS. The company has largely won praise for its reveal, with customers, critics, and analysts stoked by the company’s announcement.

Despite the hype, the Financial Times (via MacRumors) says Apple will not launch A.I. in the EU because of DMA-inspired regulatory issues.

Due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act, we do not believe that we will be able to roll out three of these [new] features — iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence — to our EU users this year.

Apple is already in the EU’s crosshairs over its compliance with the DMA as it pertains to the App Store and giving developers a way to direct users to alternative payment methods. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said the bloc had serious issues with the company.

“We have a number of Apple issues; I find them very serious. I was very surprised that we would have such suspicions of Apple being non-compliant,” Vestager said earlier this week.

It is unclear how much Apple’s new features will run afoul of the DMA, or if the company is simply exercising an abundance of caution amid concerns about compliance with the DMA. It is also unclear what it will take for the company to reconsider its stance on A.I. in the EU.