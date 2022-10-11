Apple Will Reportedly Release iPadOS 16.1 in October

Apple is preparing the next update to iPadOS and is reportedly releasing it the week of October 24.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is one of the leading experts on what Apple is planning next. According to one of his recent tweets, his sources are pinpointing late October as the iPadOS 16.1 release window.

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

iPadOS 16 introduced new ways to multitask and promised a slew of new features. Unfortunately, betas of the release have also seen quite a few bugs and issues, enough to cause Apple to push back the release until October. Hopefully 16.1, the first public release of iPadOS 16, addresses them and smooth out the experience.