Apple Will Reportedly Launch a Foldable iPad in 2024

After years of rumors and hopes, it appears Apple may be planning to release a foldable device in 2024.

Foldable phones are widely considered to be the next big thing in mobile design. Samsung has been the market leader, although many have been waiting for Apple to release its own foldable. According to CNBC, CCS Insight published a report predicting that Apple’s first foldable will be an iPad, not an iPhone.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” Ben Wood, CCS Insight Chief of Research, told CNBC in an interview.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones,” Wood added.

In many ways, a foldable iPad makes more sense for Apple. The company has been working to build up the iPad as a computer replacement for users that don’t need the full power of a traditional computer. A foldable iPad could help spur wider adoption, giving the iPad even more flexibility (pun intended) than it already provides.