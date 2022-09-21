Apple Will Raise App Store Prices in Some Regions

Apple has informed developers it will be raising App Store prices in multiple regions, effective October 5, 2022.

Apple sometimes adjusts App Store prices around the world in response to economic and currency fluctuations. The company is now increasing prices in Africa, Asia, and parts of South America.

As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency. In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively.

Apple has provided a full pricing chart here.