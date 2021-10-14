Apple Will Dominate Arm-Based Laptops in 2021, With 80% of Market

New research indicates Apple will dominate the Arm-based laptop market in 2021, capturing roughly 80% of the market.

Apple upended the computer industry when it released its M1 custom silicon. Based on chips Apple has used for years in its iPhone and iPads, Apple’s custom silicon is ultimately based on Arm designs. Unlike Intel and AMD, Arm creates semiconductor designs and licenses them to other companies. Apple has the broadest license, one that allows it to heavily customize Arm’s designs.

The M1 chip has been a smashing success, allowing Apple to rivalIntel’s fastest chips, while at the same time offering superior thermal characteristics and battery life. The M1 has been so successful that other manufacturers are debuting their own Arm-based hardware.

Other companies will be playing catchup for some time, however, with Strategy Analytics predicting Apple will take 80% of the Arm-based laptop market.

“Apple and MediaTek seized the initiative in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market,” said Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies. “Apple will capture almost 80 percent revenue share in 2021, driven by its Apple Silicon M1. MediaTek, on the other hand, will rank number two, thanks to its early leadership in the Arm-based Chromebook PC processor market.”