Apple Unveils M1 Pro & M1 Max Chips to Power New Professional Macs

Apple unveiled the next evolution of its M1 custom chip architecture, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, delivering up to six times the performance of the M1.

The M1 challenged the PC industry when Apple first unveiled it. The custom silicon was able to best most Intel chips, while using a fraction of the energy. Apple has now expanded it’s M1 lineup of chips with the M1 Pro and M1 Max, both which significantly improve on the original’s performance, while still offering best-in-class efficiency.

M1 Pro offers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth with support for up to 32GB of unified memory. M1 Max delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth — 2x that of M1 Pro and nearly 6x that of M1 — and support for up to 64GB of unified memory. And while the latest PC laptops top out at 16GB of graphics memory, having this huge amount of memory enables graphics-intensive workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook.

Both chips have a 10-core architecture, with 8 high-performance cores and 2 high-efficiency cores. While the M1 Pro has a 16-core GPU, the M1 Max ups that to 32 cores. The M1 Pro can be configured with 32 GB of RAM, while the M1 Max can go to 64 GB.

“M1 has transformed our most popular systems with incredible performance, custom technologies, and industry-leading power efficiency. No one has ever applied a system-on-a-chip design to a pro system until today with M1 Pro and M1 Max,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With massive gains in CPU and GPU performance, up to six times the memory bandwidth, a new media engine with ProRes accelerators, and other advanced technologies, M1 Pro and M1 Max take Apple silicon even further, and are unlike anything else in a pro notebook.”