Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Slated for October 18

Apple has announced its upcoming “Unleashed” event, likely focusing on new Macs, slated for October 18.

Apple has been rumored to be working on new MacBook Pro models, including a 14 and 16-inch version. According to MacRumors, the new models will likely sport a fasters M1X processor, as well as larger resolution screens and up to 32 GB of RAM.

MagSafe, the company’s magnetic coupling charger, is expected to make a welcome return. Rumors would seem to suggest new models may also see the return of SD slots and HDMI ports, both of which were controversially removed in recent years. The much-maligned Touch Bar is also expected to disappear.

If the rumors are true, it will mark a welcome return to Apple emphasizing form AND function, rather than sacrificing function purely for form’s sake.

The event will begin October 18 at 10 PDT.