Apple TV and Music Come to 200 TV Brands via LG webOS Hub

LG has expanded the availability of Apple’s entertainment apps, bringing them to some 200 TV brands.

LG already supports Apple TV and Apple Music on its own smart TVs, but the company is now bringing the apps to its webOS Hub, which is used by 200 other TV brands. This will make Apple’s services available to countless other customers.

The outlined the expansion in a news release:

With the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit all coming to the webOS Hub ecosystem, LG is constantly refining and expanding its webOS smart TV platform while enhancing its accessibility so that more consumers can benefit from the most convenient user experience.

By offering a greater range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and giving more convenience and choice of content to customers, 10 times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021, with LG now working with 200 partners in total including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai. Through these efforts, LG is now primely positioned to deliver on its promise of pioneering streamlined content viewing experiences for millions of people around the globe.

LG says webOS Hub will support the full range of options, including the ability to AirPlay content.

webOS Hub will also be compatible with AirPlay, so users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. What’s more, webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, giving users control of their TV in the Apple Home app and Siri using Apple HomeKit technology.

The expansion of webOS Hub is good news for LG and Apple both, with the latter likely to benefit from more customers having easy access to its growing catalog of content.