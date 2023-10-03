Apple Touts Its Support of 550K UK Jobs

Apple is touting the fact that it supports some 550,000 jobs in the United Kingdom across its entire ecosystem.

Apple says it has nearly 8,000 direct employees in the UK, but the number of jobs it supports via its vast ecosystem of suppliers is much larger. The company says it supports some 550,000 in total.

“For more than four decades, Apple has been proud to be part of communities across the U.K.,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Whether it’s enriching the lives of our customers, helping support incredible developers, working closely with suppliers, or opening our stunning new U.K. headquarters, we are deeply committed to creating jobs and harnessing creativity throughout the country.”

The company also touted the amount of money it has spent on the UK economy: