Apple to Launch AI-Powered Health+ Subscription in 2026

Apple’s Ambitious Leap into Paid Health Services

Apple Inc. is gearing up to expand its ecosystem with a new subscription-based health service, tentatively dubbed Apple Health+, slated for a 2026 launch. According to a recent report from MacRumors, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined in his Power On newsletter that this paid offering will integrate deeply with Apple’s existing health tools, potentially transforming how users manage their wellness through AI-driven insights.

The service is expected to feature an AI-powered coaching system that analyzes user data from devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch to provide personalized nutrition and medical advice. This builds on Apple’s ongoing investments in health technology, including recent advancements in sleep tracking and hearing health introduced in 2024, as detailed in an Apple Newsroom announcement.

Unveiling the AI Health Coach

Gurman’s insights suggest Apple Health+ will go beyond basic tracking, offering proactive recommendations tailored to individual metrics such as heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns. For instance, the AI coach could suggest dietary adjustments based on real-time data, drawing from a revamped Health app rumored for iOS 19.4, as reported by MacRumors earlier this year.

This move aligns with Apple’s broader push into artificial intelligence, evidenced by the June 2025 enhancements to Apple Intelligence across devices, per another Apple Newsroom release. Industry insiders speculate that by monetizing these features, Apple aims to create a recurring revenue stream similar to Apple Fitness+ or iCloud+, potentially pricing Health+ at a premium to justify its advanced capabilities.

Integration with Wearables and Broader Ecosystem

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like AppleTrack and Mark Gurman himself have fueled speculation, highlighting an AI “doctor” service under Project Mulberry that could disrupt traditional healthcare by providing virtual coaching. These discussions, circulating as recently as August 2025, emphasize how the service might analyze data from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11, expected in September 2025, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Furthermore, Apple’s February 2025 launch of a holistic Health Study via the Research app, as announced on Apple’s site, indicates a data-driven foundation for Health+. This study explores technology’s role in wellbeing, potentially feeding anonymized insights into the AI coach to enhance accuracy and user trust.

Competitive Pressures and Privacy Concerns

In a market crowded with health apps from competitors like Google Fit and Samsung Health, Apple’s entry could set new standards by leveraging its closed ecosystem for seamless data integration. A WiFi Planet analysis from January 2025 predicts health innovations in the 2025 Apple Watch lineup, including redesigned SE models with enhanced sensors that would complement Health+.

However, privacy remains a flashpoint. With AI analyzing sensitive health data, Apple must navigate regulatory scrutiny, building on its reputation for strong data protection. Gurman’s newsletter warns that while the service promises groundbreaking features, it could face challenges in accuracy and ethical AI use, especially as posts on X raise alarms about virtual “doctors” overstepping into medical advice.

Future Implications for Apple’s Health Strategy

Looking ahead, Apple Health+ might evolve into a cornerstone of the company’s services revenue, which already accounts for a significant portion of its income. A Macworld overview of 2025 products suggests this fits into a wave of launches, including advanced iPhones with health-tracking capabilities, as noted in a WebProNews piece.

For industry players, this signals Apple’s intent to dominate personalized health tech, potentially partnering with medical experts to refine its AI. As one X post from a tech enthusiast put it, this could “disrupt everything” in health monitoring, but success hinges on balancing innovation with user safeguards. If executed well, Health+ could redefine preventive care, embedding Apple even deeper into daily life.