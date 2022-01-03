Apple the First Company to Cross $3 Trillion Valuation

Apple crossed a major milestone Monday, becoming the world’s first company to cross the $3 trillion valuation.

Apple is one of the tech industry’s legends, going from a scrappy startup to almost going out of business to the juggernaut it is today. The company was the first to cross the $2 trillion mark in August 2020, followed by Microsoft and then Google.

Apple has now become the world’s first company to be worth more than $3 trillion, according to CNET. The company crossed the milestone around 10:45 AM Monday, when its stock hit $182.86 per share.