Apple Suspends Business in Russia in Response to Russian Invasion

Apple has joined other companies in imposing its own sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The international community is largely relying on sanctions and economic measures to force Russia to end its invasion. Many companies have suspended business with Russia and Russian-owned businesses, and Apple now joins those ranks.

In an email seen by MacRumors, CEO Tim Cooks explained the company’s stance:

We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with the relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.

Pausing traffic and live incidents in Maps is similar to action Google took. In both cases, the companies are likely concerned Russian forces could use the software to pinpoint Ukrainian troop movements or fleeing refugees.

Cook also highlighted how Apple employees can donate to humanitarian efforts:

Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organizations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organizations since February 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more.

Even without a military response to Russia’s invasion, the cost is continuing to add up and may soon reach an untenable level.