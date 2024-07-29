Apple Strikes Deal With Store Union In A First For The Company

Apple has struck a deal with an employee union representing workers at one of its Maryland stores, a first for the iPhone maker in the US.

According to AP News, Apple reached a deal with the union after employees voted to strike in May after talks with the company failed to accomplish “satisfactory outcomes.” Under the terms of the three-year deal, Apple will increase employee pay by an average of 10%, as well as provide additional benefits.

“By reaching a tentative agreement with Apple, we are giving our members a voice in their futures and a strong first step toward further gains,” said the union’s negotiating committee in a statement to AP News. “Together, we can build on this success in store after store.”