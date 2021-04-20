Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ Event: Apple Card, Podcasts, iPhone, AirTag and Apple TV

Apple unveiled its “Spring Loaded” event, unveiling the much-anticipated AirTags, as well as changes to Apple Card, Podcasts and the Apple TV.

Tim Cook kicked off the latest event touting the company’s environmental progress, with the goal of being carbon neutral from end-to-end, including its supply chain, by 2030. Cook also highlighted its recent Restore Fund launch, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International.

Apple Card

Apple Card will target financial equity, by allowing couples to merge their account and credit lines so both benefit from improvements to their credit score.

Podcasts

Biggest change to Podcasts since its debut, including a complete redesign of the app, making it easier to discover new content. Apple Podcast Subscriptions will unlock early access, ad-free listening and more, all while supporting content creators.

iPhone

Not much changed for the iPhone, other than a new color: purple.

AirTag

Carolyn Wolfman-Estrada took over to discuss Apple’s changes to Find My. The service is used on nearly a billion Apple devices. The company recently opened Find My to third-party companies.

The real news, however, was the introduction of AirTag. With a clever commercial highlighting the great mysterious chasm that is the living room couch, a man uses AirTag to find his keys.

A small, round device that can be encased in a keychain accessory, AirTag uses Precision Finding, in combination with Find My, to give very precise distance and directional information.

Wolfman-Estrada also emphasized Apple’s focus on privacy, reiterating the company’s AirTags are designed to track devices, not people.

The devices are available for $29 for a single one, or $99 for a four-pack.

Apple TV 4K

Cook handed the reins to Cindy Lin to show off the company’s plans for Apple TV. New version is built with the A12 Bionic, giving it the ability to play HDR in high frame rate. This will be a big boost to sports and fast-action programming. AirPlay is also being updated to support high frame rate HDR.

Apple TV will also work with the iPhone to adjust the color and picture settings to compensate for any inaccuracy issues with the TV.

Apple also redesigned the Siri Remote, with an all-aluminum design, improved click buttons, circular control for fast-forward and rewind, and a power button that can turn the TV on and off.