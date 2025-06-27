Apple Slashes App Store Fees in EU Under New Law

Apple has unveiled a series of significant changes to its App Store policies in the European Union, marking a pivotal shift in its approach to comply with the region’s stringent Digital Markets Act, or DMA.

Announced on June 26, 2025, these updates aim to address accusations of anti-competitive behavior and avoid looming penalties from EU regulators, who have been scrutinizing Apple’s practices for years.

The core of these changes revolves around a revamped fee structure and relaxed rules for developers. Apple is introducing a tiered commission system, replacing the controversial Core Technology Fee with a more flexible model. Developers using the full-service App Store will now pay a reduced commission of 13% on sales, a notable drop from previous rates, while alternative payment systems and external links are being facilitated with fewer restrictions, according to 9to5Mac.

A Response to Regulatory Pressure

This overhaul comes as Apple faces a critical deadline to align with EU digital competition rules, with the threat of substantial daily fines hanging over the company if it fails to comply. The European Commission has previously penalized Apple, including a 500 million euro fine in April for DMA violations, signaling that the bloc means business in enforcing fair market practices.

Beyond fees, Apple is loosening its grip on how developers can direct users to external offers and alternative payment methods outside the App Store ecosystem. This shift is a direct response to EU demands for fewer commercial barriers, a move that could reshape the competitive landscape for app distribution in the region, as reported by Reuters.

Developer Reactions and Criticisms

While these changes may seem like a win for developers, not everyone is satisfied. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has publicly criticized the new policies, calling them “unlawful” and suggesting that Apple’s adjustments are more about optics than genuine reform. Sweeney’s comments, highlighted by 9to5Mac, underscore a broader tension between Apple and developers who have long argued for greater freedom and fairness in the App Store’s operations.

Despite the criticism, Apple’s tiered fee structure and eased linking rules could empower smaller developers by reducing financial burdens and offering more avenues to reach customers. However, larger players like Epic Games remain skeptical, questioning whether these changes truly level the playing field or merely serve as a strategic maneuver to placate regulators.

Implications for the Tech Industry

The EU’s influence on Apple’s policies could have ripple effects beyond Europe, potentially setting a precedent for other regions to push for similar concessions. As Apple navigates this complex regulatory landscape, the balance between compliance and maintaining its lucrative App Store model remains delicate.

For industry insiders, these changes signal a new era of accountability for Big Tech, where regulatory bodies like the EU are increasingly willing to wield their power. Apple’s latest moves, while significant, are likely just the beginning of a broader reckoning for how tech giants operate in tightly regulated markets, a perspective reinforced by coverage from Cult of Mac. As the dust settles, the tech world will be watching closely to see if Apple’s concessions satisfy Brussels—or if further battles loom on the horizon.