Apple Signs Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with Broadcom for 5G Components

Apple and Broadcom have inked a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal to manufacture 5G radios in the US for the iPhone maker.

As part of the deal, Broadcom will manufacturer 5G radio components and FBAR filters in several US locations, including Fort Collins, Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

Apple says the deal is part of its 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the US over the course of five years.