Apple Selects Munich For New 5G and Wireless Facility

Apple has announced it is investing 1 billion euros to make Munich its European Silicon Design Center for 5G and future wireless technology research.

Apple has been working to create its own 5G modems and end its dependence on Qualcomm for some time. The company purchased Intel’s 5G modem business after the latter failed to make headway against Qualcomm.

Munich is already Apple’s largest European engineering hub, with nearly 1,500 engineers.

“I couldn’t be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover — from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Munich has been a home to Apple for four decades, and we’re grateful to this community and to Germany for being a part of our journey.”

Apple says the new facility will house the company’s cellular unit, with a focus on 5G and future wireless technology. The facility will be 30,000 square meters, located in central Munich’s Karlstrasse.

The Munich investment will no doubt play a significant role in Apple’s future developments, especially as the company moves more and more of its component tech in-house.