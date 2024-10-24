Apple Reportedly to Stop Vision Pro Production

Apple is reportedly preparing to stop production of the Vision Pro as early as this year.

The Vision Pro has been a rare disappointment for Apple, hampered by its high price. The company has already begun cutting orders for the device, but The Information, via MacRumors, reports that Apple may completely stop production by the end of 2024.

Even with production cuts, the outlets report that Apple has enough components to account for 500,000 to 600,000 units in total. While still impressive, given the cost, it’s far less impressive for a device Apple was hoping would usher in an entirely new computing paradigm. In fact, those numbers may be as little as half of Apple’s initial estimates.

Apple has reportedly postponed work on the Vision Pro 2, instead focusing on a lower cost alternative.

Mixed Reality Is a Mixed Bag

Apple is by no means the only company to struggle with its mixed reality ambitions. Microsoft recently abandoned its own mixed reality endeavors, killing off the HoloLens 2.

Despite Microsoft’s efforts, the HoloLens never gained widespread use. To make matters worse, users complained of debilitating physical side effects, a major impediment to military adoption.

Mixed reality may have a “wow factor,” promising a computing experience straight out of science fiction. Despite the promise, the reality has left much to be desired, and Apple’s woes with the Vision Pro are resounding proof of that.