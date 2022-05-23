Apple Reportedly Shooting for 2025 to Release Full Self-Driving Car

Apple is reportedly working to launch a full self-driving Apple Car as early as 2025, potentially turning the auto industry on its head.

Apple has reportedly been working on the Apple Car, code-named “Project Titan,” for years. The company has tried to establish manufacturing deals with various automakers, and has waffled back and forth on exactly what the Apple Car will be. According to Bloomberg, the company’s plans are coming into focus, with a proposed debut as early as 2025.

Apple has been working on two different approaches with Project Titan: one being a more traditional vehicle, with limited self-driving abilities, and the other a completely autonomous vehicle that requires no human interaction. Bloomberg’s sources say the company has settled on the latter option under project leader Kevin Lynch.

If Apple is able to deliver, it has the potential to upend the entire auto industry. Automakers large and small have been working to crack the autonomous driving issues — with varying degrees of success. Ultimately, no automaker has managed to make a truly autonomous vehicle, one that doesn’t require human interaction.

In fact, it’s believed the Apple Car will ship without a steering wheel or control pedals, although it may provide a way to take over in an emergency. The car may also feature seating around the sides of the car, rather than the traditional configuration, making it easier for passengers to visit with each other. Apple is reportedly considering an infotainment system — perhaps iPad-based — in the center of the vehicle. This would make it easier for all passengers to interact with it and get pertinent information about their journey.

Interestingly, Bloomberg’s sources say the company’s chip design group has been working on the processors that will power the car’s AI, rather than the car group itself. Given the experience the chip design group has with the M1 and A-series lines of chips, this decision makes a lot of sense. Apple is also focusing extensively on safety, aiming to provide more safety measures than either Tesla or Waymo.

Only time will tell if Apple is successful with Project Titan. If it is, however, the auto industry might join the list of industries reimagined and revolutionized by Apple.