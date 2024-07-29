Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
[forminator_form id="522797"]
AdvertisingDay

Apple Reportedly Exploring Apple TV+ Ad-Supported Options

Apple is reportedly looking to join the ranks of streaming services that offer an ad-supported option, with the company exploring the possibility in the US and UK. Streaming services have increasingly...
Apple Reportedly Exploring Apple TV+ Ad-Supported Options
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, July 29, 2024

    • Apple is reportedly looking to join the ranks of streaming services that offer an ad-supported option, with the company exploring the possibility in the US and UK.

    Streaming services have increasingly been turning to ad-supported plans to help attract new customers and drive growth in an economy where consumers are looking to reduce costs. Peacock, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other now offer ad-based plans. In addition, there are services like Tubi that are gaining significant market share offering only ad-supported plans.

    According to MacRumors, Apple is in talks with the UK’s Broadcaster’s Audience Research Board (BARB) to understand what it required to collect data to monitor advertising results. The company is reportedly talking with similar organizations in the US.

    The revelation lends weight to the idea that Apple is about to make a serious push into ad-based plan options, since it will need to be able to provide data to advertisers that demonstrate the value of advertising on its platform.

    Hopefully, Apple will apply its privacy-first approach to this new phase of Apple TV+ and ensure that any data collected protects the privacy of the end user.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    [forminator_form id="522797"]
    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |