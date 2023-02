Apple has released a security update to its Big Sur version of macOS, bringing it to version 11.7.4.

Big Sur was originally released in November 2020, and has since been superseded by macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura. Nonetheless, Apple has a solid track record of providing fixes for older versions of macOS.

According to the company’s support page, “this update has no published CVE entries,” but users should still apply it as soon as possible to be safe.