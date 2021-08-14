Apple Releases Dev Tool to Prioritize 5G Over WiFi on iOS/iPadOS 15

Apple has released a tool for developers to use to prioritize 5G over WiFi, a useful feature when connected to insecure networks.

According to MacRumors, the tool builds on an existing feature that prioritizes 5G when it offers a better connection than the available WiFi.

5G devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can automatically prioritize connecting via 5G instead of WiFi when the performance of WiFi networks you visit occasionally is slow, or when you are connected to captive or insecure WiFi networks. Install the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi profile (“profile”) on devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 4 or greater to greatly increase the likelihood of seeing 5G preferred over Wi-Fi connections and to ensure your networking path logic is optimized for situations where 5G will be preferred. For more information, see https://developer.apple.com/5g/.

Apple’s new tool illustrates the potential uses cases and benefits of 5G as it becomes more commonplace.