Apple Raises Prices On Its Subscription Services

Apple Raises Prices On Its Subscription Services
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • Apple is raising the price of its various subscription services, joining a growing trend among companies.

    Apple is raising its prices for several of its popular services, both for individual and family plans. Below is the pricing changes, courtesy of MacRumors:

    • Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month
    • Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month
    • Apple News+: $9.99 per month → $12.99 per month

    Apple One bundles are similarly getting a price bump:

    • Individual: $16.95 per month → $19.95 per month
    • Family: $22.95 per month → $25.95 per month
    • Premier: $32.95 per month → $37.95 per month

    Streaming services across the industry have been raising prices, and Apple now joins those companies.

