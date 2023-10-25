Apple Raises Prices On Its Subscription Services

Apple is raising the price of its various subscription services, joining a growing trend among companies.

Apple is raising its prices for several of its popular services, both for individual and family plans. Below is the pricing changes, courtesy of MacRumors:

Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month

Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month

Apple News+: $9.99 per month → $12.99 per month

Apple One bundles are similarly getting a price bump:

Individual: $16.95 per month → $19.95 per month

Family: $22.95 per month → $25.95 per month

Premier: $32.95 per month → $37.95 per month

Streaming services across the industry have been raising prices, and Apple now joins those companies.