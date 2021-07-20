Apple Pushes Back Return to Office Amid Increased COVID Cases

Apple is pushing back its return to office deadline in response to a resurgence of COVID cases.

Despite progress on vaccinations, new COVID variants are leading to a major increase in cases, especially among the unvaccinated. The situation has prompted Apple to delay its return to office deadline to October from the originally scheduled September, according to Bloomberg.

The delay will also give Apple time to consider and address concerns employees have had about returning to the office. Following a blockbuster year, wherein employees were working remotely, many don’t see a need to be in the office at all, and certainly not as much as Apple wants.

The impasse has already led some employees to quit, with others fearing they will have to as well. While only a month delay, Apple’s decision may ultimately open the door for a more nuanced approach, one that keeps its employees happy.