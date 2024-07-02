Apple Pulls Out The Stops, Increases Chip Orders For iPhone 16

Apple appears bullish on its iPhone 16 prospects, reportedly increasing orders for the chips that will power it to 90 to 100 million units.

According to MacRumors, citing Taiwanese outlet CTEE, Apple has reportedly increased its order of TSMC-manufactured chips for the upcoming iPhone 16. The company believes there is significant pent-up demand for the new model, leading to the increase.

The iPhone 16 is expected to use the new A18 chips across the entire lineup. In contrast, the iPhone 15 saw the use of two different chips, the A16 on lower-end models and the 17 on the Pro series.

MacRumors reports that the iPhone 16 is likely to see a RAM upgrade on the standard models from 6GB to 8GB, making 8GB the standard across the lineup. The move is likely a result of Apple’s decision to include on-device AI models, which the company indicated would require at least 8GB.

The new version is expected in September, if Apple holds to its usual release pattern. Given how well its AI announcements at WWDC were received, Apple could very well be looking at an upgrade supercycle.