Apple Promises Screen Time Fix

Apple says it will fix a bug in Screen Time parental controls, one that is preventing changes from being saved.

Screen Time with Family Sharing provides a way for parents to review their children’s activity and limit how much they use their devices. Unfortunately, a bug is preventing settings from being saved. As a result, whatever the settingswere before the bug was introduced are the settings that will remain in effect, regardless of how much a parent tries to change them.

Apple confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it is aware of the bug and a fix is planned.

“We are aware that some users may be experiencing an issue where Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset,” an Apple spokeswoman told WSJ. “We take these reports very seriously and we have been, and will continue, making updates to improve the situation.”