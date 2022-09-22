Apple Poised to Move a Quarter of iPhone Production to India

Apple is preparing to move a significant portion of its iPhone manufacturing to India as it tries to lessen its reliance on China.

The global pandemic shone a light on the challenges associated with relying on a single country for manufacturing. As lockdowns and quarantines impacted production, Apple and other companies were left scrambling to keep up with demand. The ongoing trade war between the US and China has exacerbated the situation, leading many companies to diversify their production.

Apple is looking to India for iPhone manufacturing, with plans to move as much as 25% of its production to that country, according to TechCrunch. The news comes via a JP Morgan research note predicting that 5% of global iPhone production will be based in India by late 2022. By 2025, that number will grow to 25%.

The same report also held good news for Vietnam, with Apple moving 20% of iPad and Apple Watch production there by 2025. In addition, the country will also make up 5% of MacBook and 65% of AirPod production.

JP Morgan’s note correlates to news that Foxconn, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, is investing $300 million in Vietnam manufacturing.